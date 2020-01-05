maharashtra-portfolios-allocated:-who-gets-what

Uddhav Thackeray has got law and order along with general administration

Mumbai:

The new Maharashtra government’s list of portfolios for ministers was approved today by the state’s governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This comes after the allocation of portfolios was delayed by a month since the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed government in the state. While Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party was the biggest winner with most of the state’s key cabinet berths, many leaders are apparently unhappy with their portfolios.

Here is the full list of portfolios allocated in Maharashtra:

Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Chief Minister, Administration, law and order Ajit Pawar (NCP): Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and planning Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Tourism, Environment and Protocol Ministries Ashok Chavan (Congress): Public Works Department (PWD) Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena): Industries and mining and Marathi language Chaggan Bhujbal (NCP): Food and civil supplies and consumer protection Dilip Walse Patil (NCP): Labour and Excise Anil Deshmukh (NCP): Home ministry Jayant Patil (NCP): Irrigation Nawab Malik (NCP): Minorities affairs Balasaheb Thorat (Congress): Revenue Rajendra Shingne (NCP): Medicine supplies Rajesh Tope (NCP): Public health and family welfare Hasaan Mushrif (NCP): Rural Development Dr. Nitin Raut (Congress): Energy Varsha Gaikwad (Congress): School education Jitendra Awhad (NCP): Housing Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena): Urban Development Sunil Keda (Congress): Animal Husbandry and dairy Vijay Waddetiwar (Congress): Other minorities Amit Deshmukh (Congress): Medical education and cultural affairs Uday Samant (Shiv Sena): Higher and technical education Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena): Agriculture and ex-servicemen affairs Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena): Forest Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena): Water supply and sanitation KC Padvi (Congress): Adivasi affairs Balasaheb Patil (NCP): Cooperation department Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena): Employment Anil Parab (Shiv Sena): Transport dept, assembly affairs Aslam Sheikh (Congress): Textile, fisheries and port development Yashomati Thakur (Congress): Women and child development Shankarrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Party): Water conservation and soil Dhananjay Munde (NCP): Social Affairs

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in allocating portfolios despite being in power for over a month. Sources said the delay in finalisation and announcement of porfolios was mainly due to the difficulty of assigning districts to individual ministers for special care.