maharashtra-government-like-autorickshaw,-won’t-last-long:-minister

Ramdas Athawale said Uddhav Thackeray-led government is like an autorickshaw. (File)

Mumbai:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra is like an autorickshaw and will not last long.

“Who knows how long the government of Uddhav Thackeray will last. There is a fight for the minister posts, for the portfolio. There is a great deal of anger among those who have been denied minister’s post,” said Mr Athawale.

“If NCP and Congress have the mandate to sit in opposition they should not have come together with Shiv Sena. The government is like an auto-rickshaw that will not last long. I think there was a requirement of a four-wheeler,” he said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday dismissed reports of dissent among Congress and Shiv Sena leaders over cabinet expansion, saying that no one is unhappy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are less ministerial berths in the government.