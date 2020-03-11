maharashtra-government-bans-ticket-sales-for-mi-vs-csk-ipl-2020-match:-report

The match is scheduled to be held on March 29. © AFP

Ticket sales in Maharashtra for the 2020 Indian Premier League opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have already been banned by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in accordance with a written report on CNBC-TV 18. The measure has reportedly been taken up to steer clear of the gathering of a lot of people amid the spread of coronavirus in the united kingdom. The match is scheduled to be held on March 29 and you will be the initial of the 13th season of the IPL that will continue till May 24 across various venues round the country.Mumbai went into high alert after two persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the full total afflicted in hawaii to 7, including 5 in Pune, the official said here on Wednesday.Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the federal government may consider postponing the IPL due to the threat posed by the herpes virus which has claimed over 3000 lives all over the world.”There’s always a possible threat of spread (of contagious diseases) when many people gather in a single place… Such (IPL) events can continually be organised later,on Saturday ” Tope told mediapersons.He said that discussions are on in official circles whether to postpone the IPL and a choice will be announced shortly.Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly had asserted that there will be no change in the IPL schedule.”We shall take all precautions. I have no idea just what they are, it’s only the medical team that will tell us about this. The medical team has already been touching the hospitals in order that everything can be acquired,” Ganguly had said, adding that the organisers would follow the advice of the doctors.