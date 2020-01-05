maharashtra-cabinet-portfolio:-uddhav-thackeray-allocates-finance-ministry-to-ajit-pawar,-aditya-gets-environment-and-tourism

What happened in SC proceedings for Maharashtra Floor test?













Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, January 5 allocated the portfolios to his team of ministers. This comes six days after he expanded the cabinet on December 30, officials said.

In the picture, Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav ThackerayTwitter

Final Maharashtra cabinet portfolios

Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister

Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister.

Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister.

Eknath Shinde will handle the Urban Development portfolio.

Senior party colleague Subhash Desai will handle Industries Ministry.

The Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat is the new Revenue Minister.

Nitin Raut will handle new Energy portfolio.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will handle Public Works Department.