Maharashtra cabinet portfolio: Uddhav Thackeray allocates finance ministry to Ajit Pawar, Aditya gets environment and tourism

Mary Smith
Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister and his party colleague Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister. Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, January 5 allocated the portfolios to his team of ministers. This comes six days after he expanded the cabinet on December 30, officials said.

Uddhav Thackeray

In the picture, Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav ThackerayTwitter

Final  Maharashtra cabinet portfolios

  • Nationalist Congress Party’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister
  • Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister.
  • Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister. 
  • Eknath Shinde will handle the Urban Development portfolio. 
  • Senior party colleague Subhash Desai will handle Industries Ministry.
  • The Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat is the new Revenue Minister.
  • Nitin Raut will handle new Energy portfolio. 
  • Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will handle Public Works Department.
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai with leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.IANS

