maharashtra-assembly-ratifies-bill-to-extend-sc/st-quota

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

A special one-day session of the state legislature was held to ratify the Constitution Amendment bill, which was passed by Parliament on December 11.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly. Leader of OppositionDevendra Fadnavis supported the resolution.

The joint sitting of both Houses began with an address by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The draft of his speech was approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.