mahanati-actress-keerthy-suresh-plans-to-enter-wedlock-with-a-businessman-soon?

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12: 45 [IST]

Keerthy Suresh undoubtedly holds the tag of one of the most happening actresses of the South, thanks to her charming face, elegant personality and amazing acting skills. Well, as per a recent report the South Diva is all set to enter into wedlock. Apparently her father and producer Suresh Kumar has found an apt match and wishes to get Keerthy married to a businessman with political ties. As per the reports in Times of India, the actress has agreed to her father’s idea for an absolutely arranged marriage. More details about the identity of the businessman or about the wedding are still awaited. Well, we will have to wait and watch to know if the wedding bells are actually ringing or is it just another rumoured story! Starting off as a child artist in 2000 Malayalam movie Pilot, Keerthy Suresh made her lead debut in Priyadarshan’s Geethanjali, wherein she essayed a double role alongside Mohanlal. The actress, who later ventured into the Tamil industry, rose to fame with Mahanati, Idhu Enna Maayam, and Sarkar. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Mahanati. Talking about her next project, she will be seen in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Telugu movies, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang de. However, shooting of the movies has been halted for now owing to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare. Not Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu Wants Kiara Advani In His Next?