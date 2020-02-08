Mahali Mzuri, Kenya – hotel review

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Where is it?

Mahali Mzuri is Sir Richard Branson’s luxurious Kenyan safari camp, which is part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection. It’s located in the small Olare Motorogi conservancy, a beautiful stretch of the northern Masai Mara that has rocky slopes, wide open plains, rivers and, most importantly, an abundance of wildlife.

Compared to the tourist-packed national park further south, Olare Motorogi is relatively human-free; with only four other small hotels in the area you’re likely to only pass another couple of vehicles when out on game drives.

Style

Mahali Mzuri is made up of 14 spaceship-like tents perched on a slope above a shallow valley. Two large central tents house a restaurant and bar, while spread out on either side are six guest tents. The word ‘tent’ is fairly misleading here of course – the walls are indeed canvas material but that’s where the similarities with camping end. Inside the rooms you’ll find dark teak floors, leather sofas, bookshelves, artworks and even a traditional Masai spear which doubles as a ‘do not disturb’ sign depending on where you place it.

The public areas continue this same safari-chic aesthetic, with a bar filled with old travelling trunks, a library, and armchairs, plus a large outdoor deck with a fire pit that’s lit up at night.

Facilities

Despite its remote location Mahali Mzuri still manages to offer many of the usual luxury you’d expect from a 5 star hotel. There’s a spa in a separate building down on the valley floor, where animals are often strolling by during treatments. There’s an excellent range of massages and beauty treatments on offer but it’s advisable to book these well in advance as there is only one therapist working at a time. There’s also a small infinity pool which is perfect for swimming a few lengths between game drives.

Of course you haven’t really come all this way for the spa and pool, and it’s the game drives that are the centrepiece of the experience. Morning drives depart around 6am and in the afternoon at 4:30, which includes a stop for a sundowner. Although nothing is guaranteed the area is home to several lion prides, as well as leopards, elephants, giraffes, and so much more so you’d be seriously unlucky not to see anything.

Food & Drink

Stays at Mahali Mzuri are ‘full board’ and they really mean it. As well as three meals a day, there’s a free mini bar in the room, as well as the public bar where you can help yourself to drinks at any time. Breakfast is served when you return from the morning drive (or you can even opt to have it out in the ‘bush’) and includes freshly baked breads, pastries, and fruits, as well as eggs, pancakes and anything else you could wish for.

Lunch and dinner are three course feasts, with everything from local BBQ lamb to more international options – we even spied fish and chips on the menu at one dinner service. Meals can also be arranged for in room-dining as well as a candlelit tables out in the bush.

Which room?

The rooms are all seriously plush and there’s really not much to choose between them, although there are a couple of larger ones for families. Other than that, all the tents are nicely spread out so each one has a feeling of privacy, and all face outwards onto the valley. Even sitting on the outdoor deck you can see everything from hyenas to hippos strolling below your tent.

The main area of each room has a big comfy king size bed, sofa, desk, and wardrobe. Bathrooms include both shower and freestanding bath, and the canvas sides can be opened right up if you want to have an al fresco soak in the tub. Then there’s the thoughtful extra touches – each room has suncream, insect repellent, books on the local wildlife, and a pair of binoculars.

What to Instagram

In any normal circumstances the rooms and the views would be perfect instagram fodder. But the animals are the star of the show here and you’ll hopefully be filling your feed with elephants, giraffes and lions prowling the plains.

Best for?

Couples and families looking for a once in a lifetime safari experience with all the bells and whistles.

Details

Rooms from £610 with WiFi, food, drink, and two game drives a day included.