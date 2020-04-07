mahabharat’s-nitish-asks-‘why-target-sonakshi-sinha?’;-here’s-what-he-has-to-say-to-mukesh-khanna

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 13: 11 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic Doordarshan decided to re-run iconic mythological shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat, which has kept the audiences glued to the television screens. The actors of the show are extremely happy about the decision of the rerun and a few of them had even expressed their views. It has to be recalled that recently, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha for the lack of knowledge about the mythology. Now, Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for portraying the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, has reacted to Mukesh Khanna's statement. The actor has also asked people as to why they are trolling only Sonkashi Sinha. Nitish Has This To Say To Mukesh Khanna Nitish was quoted by TOI as saying, "I would like to tell my friend Mukesh Khanna that there may be a whole new generation which doesn't know details of Indian heritage and its literature. It is not their fault. There was a sea change in India's economic environment after 1992 that everyone started running the rat race, trying to make their careers and prosper financially. If at all we need to fault someone, which I don't think is the answer, then it is the previous generation parents, who failed to expose their children to our heritage and literature." Nitish Adds… He also added that the new generation might not know many things about the Indian heritage due to myopic educational system which was implemented by the British during the Raj, which left no room for cultural and value-based education to be a part of our regular curriculum. Also, parents put a lot of pressure on their children in after-school tuitions, which (that time) could have been utilised to learn about the religious values. He also feels that there are many system related faults which have resulted in this syndrome. 'Why Target Sonakshi Alone?' The actor further added, "Why target Sonakshi alone? There's always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy." On Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat When asked about Ekta Kapoor's version of Mahabharat, which went off air abruptly, Nitish felt that although Ekta is creative, the channel didn't give her adequate time to do research in the subject, because of which her team failed to mount the show responsibly in terms of casting, dialogues and screenplay. He did not comment on Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat as he hasn't watched it.