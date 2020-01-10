magnum-releases-first-ruby-chocolate-covered-ice-cream

The world could do with a little more pink – well, that’s what the team at Magnum believes, anyway.

The ice cream company has brought out a brand new eye-catching product that’s not only vibrant but is also the first of its kind.

Magnum has unveiled the world’s first ruby chocolate ice cream.

The frozen treat is made up of white chocolate ice cream with a raspberry sauce swirl, coated in rich ruby chocolate.

While the ice cream itself isn’t ruby chocolate-flavoured, Magnum is the only company to ever coat the cold stuff in it. So UK shoppers will be some of the first to try ice cream smothered in pink chocolate.

Ruby chocolate first came about three years ago, in 2017. It’s known to be the fourth type of the sweet stuff – after milk, white and dark.

As the name suggests, it’s derived from ruby cacao beans and offers a different taste to other chocolates, being neither bitter, milky or sweet.

Instead it boasts a more tangy, berry-like flavour.

The ruby bean gives the chocolate a natural pink hue – so there’s no need for artificial colouring either.

Ruby Magnums are already on sale in supermarkets such as Tesco – which is selling them both in-store and online.

They come in three different ways: a single stick (at £2), a three-pack for £3.69 and a mini pack of six for £3.89.

Being the first of their kind, we have a feeling they won’t be in stock for very long. So don’t wait around to get your hands on these.

Despite unveiling the one-of-a-kind ruby ice cream, Magnum is not the first brand to introduce the alternative chocolate to the marketplace.

Back in 2018, KitKat launched a four-fingered bar with ruby chocolate.

Ruby chocolate was originally brought about by chocolate producer, Barry Callebaut, following a decade of development.

MORE: A massive vegan chicken nugget giveaway is coming to London this weekend

MORE: These ice creams have sneaky vegetables hidden inside them

MORE: Cadbury’s Creme Egg trifle is back for 2020