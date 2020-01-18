magaluf-and-ibiza-ban-happy-hour-and-party-boats-in-crack-down-on-‘booze-tourism’

Spanish hot-spots are restricting alcohol sales and putting a set price on booze in a string of bold measures to crack down on binge-drinking tourists.

Authorities in the Balearic Islands have passed a law forbidding booze vending machines, pub crawl tours, free bars and two-for-one adverts in ‘party’ destinations known for attracting drunken Brits.

The new regulations apply to Magaluf, Ibiza’s San Antoni strip and Mallorca’s Playa de Palma, where tourists will also be banned from buying alcohol in stores between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Happy hour, party boats and ‘balconing’- when holidaymakers jump off balconies into swimming pools – have also been outlawed by authorities.

The region’s government tourism chief, Iago Negueruela, said anyone caught ‘balconing’ or allowing it to happen will be kicked out of their hotel and fined up to €60,000 (£51,124).

The practice has killed dozens of inebriated tourists over the years and led to calls for hotels to introduce stronger safety measures to put a stop to it.

Negueruela described the decree as an ‘exceptional’ measure designed to tackle ‘a specific problem in a specific area.

He said: ‘With this, the Balearic Islands become the first destination in Europe to fight back against tourism based on excess.’

The minister said the measures would create a sustainable model of tourism and improve relations between visitors and residents.

A region spokesperson added that efforts to promote the islands and keep up with global competition have been affected by ‘certain uncivic behaviour.’

However, the rules have not proved popular with everyone as some traders have already said that the measures would hurt small businesses on the Mediterranean islands.

The president of Mallorca’s Tourism Services and Businesses Association, Jose Tirado, told Spain’s state television: ‘I find this exaggerated and disproportionate.’