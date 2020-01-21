madrid’s-most-romantic-hotels,-from-rooftop-bars-at-sunset-to-room-service

It’s the little things you discover as you stroll through the different neighbourhoods of Madrid that will leave you smiling. It’s full of romantic spots and is very much a feel-good city where you invariably go home in a much better mood than when you arrived. For a special weekend with your partner, where you stay is a crucial part of the experience, from intimate hotels where you can hide away together (at least some of the time) and order all the room service you want, to characterful hotels with cool rooftop bars and panoramic views. Ultimately, Madrid is fashionable, flirty, and full of opportunities to impress your loved one, whatever the occasion.