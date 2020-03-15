Madrid Government Is Taking Strict Actions Against Coronavirus Attack To Ensure Safety including shutting down Prado and many other museums. Read to know more about it.

Coronavirus which has turned into a dangerous pandemic is creating havoc all over the country. In order to ensure everyone’s safety Madrid’s state-run museums, including the Prado, the Reina Sofia, and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus epidemic that has hit the Spanish capital, as reported by the authorities on this week.

Madrid Government Is Shutting Down Museums And Public Places To Avoid Coronavirus Attack!

According to the medical reports and survey Spain is a second-hardest-hit European country, behind Italy. Moreover, the Spanish authorities have reported 47 deaths, 31 of them in Madrid. The death count is increasing with time and government  is taking necessary steps.

Apart from these shutdowns, Madrid has also closed schools for fifteen days and also instructed and banned large gatherings as it tries to fight against the steep increase in coronavirus cases.

The Pandemic Is Severely Creating Havoc In All Worldly Sectors All Around The Globe.

Almost all the big cultural events and amusement parks are closed to avoid big public gatherings. These cancellations of these big crowds are done so that people do not contract the virus from any possibly affected person.

Due to the Coronavirus attack, the who world is going through a sort of shut down with all major sectors suffering huge losses flair to lack of people on the streets. With the senses going down and big sectors facing a slowdown, we wonder when will the health crisis subside.

Major film and shows are delayed so that no one from the cast and crew members  do not contract the disease as well. Big restaurants are closed shut and are catering only to pickup to keep up with the business.

