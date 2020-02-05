madonna-wants-harry-and-meghan-to-move-into-her-apartment

Brad Pitt jabs Prince Harry in BAFTA speech

Madonna is offering some unsolicited advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “Don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there,” the singer says in a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West.”

In a true display of #firstworldproblems, Madonna slighted Canada and then bragged about her luxurious apartment on Central Park West (CPW) in Manhattan – one of the most expensive places to live in New York City.”Nope. Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW,” she continued, really selling the prime location to the couple, who decided to move to Canada last month.

The apartment is valued at $7.3 million, according to local publication Page Six, which followed Madonna’s legal battle with the co-op. In comparison, Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II lives, has 775 rooms and an estimated worth of £2.2 billion, according to British publication Homes and Property.

Still, Madonna thinks her co-op is a nice fit for Meghan, Harry and baby Archie. “It’s a two-bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan – incredible balcony. That’s gonna be a winner. It’s going to be a deal-breaker,” she says in the video. “Better view, that’s for sure,” a friend is heard saying. “Yeah. Bunch of men in wooly hats,” Madonna replies, poking fun at the traditional attire of Buckingham Palace guards.The video, which was shot in front of a large mirror as the superstar got her hair and makeup done, was not well received by many – and, most likely, Canadians. “Madonna, you are more boring then [sic] Canada,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “It’s a good thing that your tour is not coming in Canada. We don’t need your boring high school musical. We worth more than that!” another popular comment read.

“Is it necessary to insult Canadians? We do put a lot of money in your pockets. Think before you [speak],” another read.It appears that when she filmed the video, Madonna was getting ready for a show at the London Palladium – not far from where Meghan and Harry used to live.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their move to Canada last month. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly,” Harry said.

Shortly announcing their decision to move, Prince Harry opened up about the shocking revelation that he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would step back from their “senior” royal roles. His remarks came a day after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced the pair will no longer be official “working members” of the royal family.”We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride,” Harry said in a speech for Sentebale — a charity co-founded by Harry in 2006 that helps children impacted by extreme poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic in parts of Africa.”Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly.”He explained the United Kingdom is his home, and while that is true, he and his wife will be living in Canada – unless Madonna gets through to them.