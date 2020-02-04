madonna-offers-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-a-sublet-of-her-new-york-apartment-in-bizarre-video

The hottest luxury and A List news

In a strange turn of events, Madonna has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the opportunity to rent her New York City apartment.

In a short video posted to Instagram, the 61-year-old musician offered up her 2-bedroom apartment situated on Central Park West (a highly sought after Manhattan address) to be sublet by the royal couple.

“Canada is boring” the pop sensation says in the video while somebody films her reflection in the mirror speaking directly to camera.

Earlier this year Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to step back from their roles as senior royals and work towards financial independence.

The couple has reportedly spent time in a $14 million mansion in North Saanich on Vancouver Island while Meghan reportedly stayed at another mansion in the area while waiting for Harry to finish royal duties in the UK.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Getty Images)

Due to the couple’s clear preference for the rural-residential area and the privacy it offers them by the ocean, there has been some speculation over whether Harry and Meghan could settle into the neighborhood for the long term.

But as her Instagram post makes clear, Madonna thinks the Upper West Side of Manhattan would suit the couple better.

Madonna (Getty Images)

“It’s got the best view in Manhattan. Incredible balcony, that’s going to be a winner, a deal-breaker,” the singer said of her two-bed apartment, adding “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW (Central Park West). The view is much better for sure, not a bunch of guys in woolly hats.”

Madonna bought her New York City apartment in 2008 for $7.3 million.