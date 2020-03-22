madonna-muses-on-coronavirus-‘the-great-equalizer’-while-taking-a-rose-petal-bath



There is something ironic about Madonna musing how Coronavirus is the great equalizer that doesn’t discern between rich and poor as she mulls upon the deadly virus in her luxurious rose petal bath. The 61-year-old singer shared a surprising video with her 14.9 million Instagram followers. where she discussed how Coronavirus treats everyone the same, despite wealth, status, or fame. Soaking in her bath, Madonna stated the following while shades of pink and red rose petals floated around her.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about it is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Madonna shared two photos with the video including a risque picture where she covered her chest area with two roses.

The video has received 187,000 likes and over 4,500 comments. While many applauded Madonna’s artistic and philosophical take on the Coronavirus pandemic some did not resonate with her message and deemed it weird.

You may see the video and several photos that Madonna shared on her official Instagram account in the slideshow below.

Some also took issue with the caption Madonna included in the post. She wrote No-Discrimination-Cofvid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno

Fans were surprised to see Madonna sharing the intimate video where she was naked in the tub and sharing her thoughts about the Coronavirus. A number of celebrities have been trying to encourage the masses whether through song or spoken word, but they don’t appear to be having the intended results.

This was demonstrated when Gal Gadot enlisted a number of celebrities to sing a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, that was relentlessly mocked and memed across all social media platforms.

What do you think about Madonna’s musings on Coronavirus?



