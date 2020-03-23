Madonna Drops Her Clothes For The Video In Which She Explains What’s ‘Wonderful’ About Coronavirus – Check Out The Outrageous Message

Madonna received a lot of backlash after posting a video in which she is explaining what’s terrible but also great about the global disaster called the coronavirus pandemic. For this clip, she dropped her clothes and hopped into the bathtub. Check out this outrageous video below.

The singer who is 61 years old is talking about equality, globalism, and she is suggesting that the terrible virus has a ‘wonderful’ side as well.

‘That’s the thing about COVID-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,’ Madonna said. ‘It’s the great equalizer.’

People cannot believe what they just saw, and they make sure to bash her in the comments following this video.

Someone commented: ‘I told you yesterday….get dressed, wrap up warm & go to bingo ffs…what’s creative about sitting in a bath Face with medical mask if you want to be creative go and check on the elderly…’

A follower said: “We’re all in this boat together. And if the ship goes down, we’re going down together.” You’re definitely all going down.’

Another follower said: ‘I’ve been a fan for 28 years now and I’m only 31. However, it’s embarrassing that you haven’t donated a dime to relief efforts when business & lives are falling apart. You’re like the 3rd richest woman in Europe. Stop spending thousands on rose petal baths and drop $ on aid now!’

One other commenter posted the follower message: ‘You are slowly transforming into a Japanese horror film right before our eyes. I feel like your two videos away from actually becoming the girl in the ring.’

What do you think about the message that the singer is sending to the world amidst the terror that is taking away thousands and thousands of lives all over the globe?



