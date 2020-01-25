madonna-‘deeply-sorry’-for-concert-cancellation-as-she-opens-up-on-being-‘plagued’-by-injuries

Madonna has apologised to fans after cancelling the first show of the UK leg of her Madame X tour.

Sharing a fierce picture on Instagram, the star said she’s ‘deeply sorry’ for the cancellation.

‘I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London,’ she wrote. ‘Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

‘As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

‘The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.’

The singer continued: ‘As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled.

‘Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding.’

Fans have been quick to send supportive messages her way, with one writing: ‘Feel better queen. Put your health first.’

‘Get better soon,’ another added, with one more saying: ‘Get well soon diva!’

The 61-year-old music icon was due to perform on Monday, January 27, with a further 14 nights at the venue, but fans have received a message confirming that refunds for the show have been issued.

This isn’t the first Madame X concert Madonna has had to pull out from – she recently cancelled a gig in Lisbon just two and a half hours before she was due on stage.

Back in November, the star had to cancel more world tour performances after she was told to ‘step back’ from performing by doctors.

Cancelling shows over in the US in Boston, Madonna said she was in ‘overwhelming pain’ from multiple injuries.





