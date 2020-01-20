madonna-cancels-gig-in-lisbon-just-45-minutes-before-she-is-due-on-stage

Madonna left fans in the lurch when she cancelled a gig just 45 minutes before she was set to perform.

The 61-year-old music icon was forced to pull out of her performance in Lisbon on Sunday night (19 January) and told fans she needed to ‘listen to my body and rest’, so would not be going ahead with her show.

Madonna is currently making her way across the globe on her Madame X tour and apologised to fans that had no doubt been pretty excited to see her in action.

Sending out an apology on Instagram, Madge wrote: ‘Thank you again Lisbon! Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!! That white port got me through the rest of the show! See you on Tuesday fingers crossed.’

The Independent reports that an email was sent to those who had purchased tickets for the show just 45 minutes before it was scheduled to start, informing fans of the cancellation.

The show was due to start at 8.30pm and fans allegedly received an email at 7.45pm that read: ‘We regret to inform you that Madonna is unable to perform this evening.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Madonna’s rep.

It’s not the first time Madonna has cancelled performances while being on tour this time round, as back in November she was told to ‘step back’ from performing by doctors.

Cancelling shows over in the US in Boston, Madonna said she was in ‘overwhelming pain’ from multiple injuries.

At the time, Madonna said: ‘Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.’

Madonna is scheduled to perform in Lisbon for three more nights from 21-23 January, before heading to London where she’ll take to the stage at the London Palladium.





