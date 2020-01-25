madonna-cancels-first-night-of-london-palladium-residency

Madonna has cancelled the first night of her 15-date residency at the London Palladium.

The concert was due to take place just days after the announcement, on Monday 27 January, and is the latest in a string of health-related cancellations on the singer’s ‘Madame X’ tour.

Read more: The Big Read – Madonna: ”People pick on me. That’s just the way it is”

In an email sent to fans, the statement from Madonna read: “I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27 in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

“As you all know I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”

She continued: “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.”

Madonna was also quick to assure fans that refunds for the concert had already been arranged, adding: “As always – anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening.”

Despite health concerns, the statement confirmed that the following show at the London Palladium residency, on Wednesday 29 January, will go ahead as scheduled.

The announcement means that 10 dates on the sold-out tour have now been cancelled, due to an injury that the star said has been causing her “overwhelming pain”. Most recently, her Lisbon date was cancelled on the same grounds.

In a five-star live review of Madonna’s New York residency back in October, NME described the show as “pop’s ultimate freedom fighter putting on one of the most powerful, empowering, and stunning gigs of the year.”