madison-beer-is-afraid-of-breaking-on-‘stained-glass’

Madison Beer offers a reflection on her own fragility with her new song “Stained Glass.” She debuted the song on Instagram Live last week and released it following demand from her fans.

On “Stained Glass,” Beer begs to be treated gently, fearing that she “just might break.” The track starts as a simple ballad, with Beer mostly singing over a piano, before picking up with the addition of drums as she moves into the chorus.

“I wrote ‘Stained Glass’ at a time where I was really struggling mentally. This song was my message, not only to the public, but to those around me, to be more gentle on people and not judge them so hard, because you never know what someone’s been through,” Beer said in a statement. “People sometimes assume that I’m OK when I’m not; people don’t really see the parts of me that are the ugly, sad or depressed, they only see the sides they want to see, or the sides I feel comfortable to show because of the scrutiny that I’ve been under in my life.”

The 21-year-old pop star was originally discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012. She was signed to Island and released several singles before her debut album for the label was ultimately scrapped. In 2018, Beer finally unveiled her debut EP As She Pleases through a partnership with First Access Entertainment. She signed with Epic last summer and has released the songs “Selfish” and “Good in Goodbye” earlier this year.