Made in St. Louis: Poet’s drawings are formed from the words of her works

Spoken word and visual artist Pacia Elaine Anderson displays some of her creations made mostly out of words, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

A red rose stands out from a pristine white background, its petals rendered in serpentine lines that twist and whirl, bend and curve. Bright blood-red, thick then thin, and nearly inscrutable, they are intentional in their placement.Upon inspection, the lines become words, the words of a poem by Tupac Shakur. The drawing, by spoken word artist, poet, teacher and community arts activist Pacia Elaine Anderson, was her first exploration into the visual arts, a creative pursuit that amplifies her love of words, turning them into art.The rose that grew from concrete • “In 2018, Kristian Blackmon curated a Tupac Shakur tribute show at 2720 Cherokee. She invited me to submit an artwork. I did a piece I didn’t like,” Anderson says, “so I sat down, and drew the rose in an hour.

“Tupac came in when I was in middle school, and he died when I graduated from high school. It wasn’t until he died that I learned about specific details of his life and his poetry. His mother published his book, ‘The Rose that Grew From Concrete,’ with the help of poet Nikki Giovanni.”The poem held personal meaning for Anderson. “Without going into details, everyone has their struggles, and for a rose to grow from concrete? That’s powerful.”An artist in full • Anderson began her work as a full-time poet, spoken word artist and teacher in 2014, the year she earned her associate’s degree in journalism from Southwestern Illinois College.

That same year, she participated in the Regional Arts Commission’s Community Arts Training Institute. “Sixteen people from the Cherokee Street area met every single week to impact positive social change in community through the arts. We started in a time of change in the region, the week Mike Brown was killed,” Anderson says.“The training helped me understand how to live as a working artist in community, and it’s not just teaching art at summer camp,” she says. In addition to her full schedule performing, writing and making art, Anderson consults with organizations and businesses to incorporate the arts into the everyday lives of people and their communities.She teaches both children and adults with Springboard to Learning, Urb Arts and Freedom Arts Education Center among others. She is the creative director for the relaunch of the Brick City Poetry Festival. Anderson also runs workshops for artists on how to make proposals, structure their finances and work profitably.Parable Arts • Anderson organized herself as a limited liability corporation, Parable Arts LLC, with the help of Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts. “My work is about stories, and words, parables for our time,” she says. “I was juggling 15 1099 forms and a couple of W-2s at tax time before I formed Parable Arts,” she says.Today, the whole of her work comes under the umbrella of Parable Arts. Her reasoned approach to her work as an artist demonstrates her skills beyond wielding a pen, pencil or microphone, modeling professionalism and competency for clients, patrons and students.

Mother words • Joy, teacher, heart, universe, mama, mother, yeyo, portals, maat, purpose, courage, light, legacy, birth, womb, nurture, life, ancient, young, ancestors, love — Anderson worked these words into the headwrap on a portrait of an archetypal mother. “I needed one word to complete the drawing,” she says. Her 15-year-old, Heaven, supplied the word — protector.When asked what words she would impart to her daughter, Anderson didn’t hesitate. “I want her to be really clear about how she shows up to the world, being her beautiful, authentic, honest self,” Anderson says, “being mindful and considerate of how she moves in the community. I want her to know herself, and what she wants.”Other words • In late January, Anderson was named community impact artist for 2020, an honor bestowed on her by the St. Louis Visionary Awards Organization. She’ll add one more word to her personal lexicon — visionary.Parable ArtsArtist • Pacia Elaine AndersonAge • 41Family • One daughter, Heaven Uhuru, 15Home • Gravois ParkWhat she does • Anderson is a poet, a spoken word artist and a visual artist who uses words and stories in her writing, in her performances and in her teaching. She makes graphic images, paintings and drawings from words she fashions into visuals.Where to buy • Anderson’s word art is available at Teatopia at 2606 Cherokee Street. She also sells at poetry and cultural events, and through her website, paciaelaine.com under the products tab.How much • Unframed prints on archival paper, $25; original art, $100 for an 11-inch-by-17-inch piece

