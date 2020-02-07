Made in St. Louis: Married jewelry artists inspire each other

1 of 3

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry — his is made from coins; hers is metalwork.

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry – Kevin’s is made from coins, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry -Laurie’s is made from metalwork, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The work of the two jewelry artists who shared a table at a recent pop-up show at Bowood Farms couldn’t have been more different. The woman’s statement jewelry combined metal and stones in organic designs sparked by nature’s beauty.The man showed rings fabricated from relic coins, spun into tightly controlled circles, stacker rings in tight harmonies, and mixed metal laminate bands meticulously worked in the constrained Japanese mokume-gane tradition.Yin and yang, moon spirit and sun-bright force, Laurie and Kevin Van Mondfrans married each other on Feb. 8, 1997, a creative union that has lasted through 23 years of change and growth.

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry -Laurie’s is made from metalwork, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

A Murder Mystery meet • “Laurie and I both had careers in advertising in Salt Lake City. She was an art director. I was in marketing. We met through mutual friends at an Ad Federation murder mystery theater thing,” Kevin says.“We hit it off, so I asked her to go skiing the next day, and she said yes.”Puppy love • At the time, Kevin had been looking for a specific breed of dog, the Brittany spaniel. The following morning, ski date day, the breeder called to tell him the puppies had arrived.

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry -Laurie’s is made from metalwork, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

“If I made the two-hour drive to their facility that morning, I could have pick of the litter,” he said. “Well, I called Laurie right away to cancel our date. She suggested we ride out to see the pups together.”The long drive and the puppy visit confirmed what Kevin suspected. Laurie was the woman for him. “I always wanted to marry a creative,” he says. The two married in Salt Lake, then soon moved to Texas when Kevin took a job there. They would settle in Texas for nine years.

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry – Kevin’s is made from coins, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The creative shift • Laurie’s successful career as an illustrator and art director was due for a change. After years of working in graphics at the computer, Laurie wanted to work with her hands. Jewelry making had always interested her. “I started with jewelry classes in Houston and continued taking classes at Craft Alliance after we moved to St. Louis 11 years ago.”Her career as a jewelry artist and metalsmith took off soon after.

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry -Laurie’s is made from metalwork, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Close to nature, closer to each other • The couple settled in Dardenne Prairie, in an area replete with wildlife and natural beauty. “Kevin fell in love with the trails. We both love the lake and the forest loop where we walk with the dogs,” Laurie says. “I take small bags to collect gingko leaves, wildflowers, fallen monarchs and bugs to cast in my pieces.“We finished the basement when I started classes at Craft Alliance,” Laurie says. “I have a big table with all my stuff spread out. Our space has evolved over time.”

Kevin and Laurie Van Mondfrans make different lines of jewelry – Kevin’s is made from coins, photographed in the Post-Dispatch studio, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

“I’ve been working with metals for about five years now,” Kevin says. “I wanted to spend time with my wife in the studio. We each have a primary workspace plus we share some of the same stuff.”They work arts festivals and shows together selling their wares. “When I retire, we plan to apply to out-of-state shows to indulge our love of travel,” Kevin says.Singular and multiples, two sides of the coin • The Van Mondfrans encourage each other in their endeavors, appreciating the other’s point of view and creativity.“Laurie’s pieces are each unique. It’s what she likes to do,” Kevin says. “I like to master a technique, then repeat it to perfect the piece. She is the one who learns new skills, then teaches me. Right now her time is more flexible. We enjoy the time spent together. We both enjoy creating things together, the work of our hands.”LVMdesigns and Relic Coin WorksArtists • Laurie and Kevin Van MondfransAges • Laurie is 56; Kevin is 52.Family • The Van Mondfrans have two sons, Tanner and Taylor. They share their home with two Brittany spaniels, Rusty and Luna.Home • Dardenne PrairieWhat she makes • One-of-a-kind jewelry creations inspired by nature. Laurie is a metalsmith working in sterling silver, bronze and brass, incorporating intriguing stones and cast botanicals.What he makes • Custom-crafted coin rings, stacker rings and handcrafted rings using the Japanese Mokume Gane techniques.Where to buy • Laurie’s work can found at the Stone Soup Galleries in the Chesterfield Mall, at local art festivals and online in her Etsy store, LVMdesigns.etsy.com; through Instagram at lvmdesigns_artjewelry and through Facebook at LVMdesigns.Kevin sells his work online in his Etsy store, RelicCoinWorks.etsy.comHow much • Prices for their work ranges from $39 to $429

The My Hygge Jackets also allow nurses to do their work without removing the garment or jostling the patient.

When Patrice Valle creates, there’s no telling who or what will show up in her work. She describes her influences as “all things feminine, my …