made-in-abyss-season-2:-release-date,-plot,-cast,-trailer,-update-and-everything-you-should-know!

We all know that if we list some animated series, then the Japanese series will be at the top. They are most remarkable for it. One such series is Made in Abyss. It is a Japanese animated series that got its popularity worldwide. It is based upon a Japanese manga written by Akihito Tsukushi and was published by Takeshobo. It had eight volumes, but when it comes to series, then it has only one season in hand with 13 episodes.

The series is preparing for it’s the second season, which we will get somewhere in 2020. This news is yet not confirmed by the maker, but due to the recent release of the second film of this franchise, fans are guessing so. The series is directed by Masayuki Kojima and written by Hideyuki Kurata.

The release date of Made in Abyss Season 2

Made in Abyss, a television series was first premiered on 7 July 2017 till 29 September 2017. After that, we haven’t got any season, but we really got two movies. The recent movie released on 17 January 2020 in Japan and will be releasing in the U.S. as well on 11 April 2020.

When it comes to the second season of television series, then there is no fixed date to it. It will be released in 2020 if things will go well. This season would be the fourth in this franchise of Made in Abyss.

The plot of Made in Abyss Season 2

The series is a dark fantasy with a lot of adventure and science flavor. The story is about a 12-year-old girl named Riko who lives in Belchero Orphanage (Orth). The place where she lives has a big giant hole in the middle of town, which is called Abyss. She wants to go deep down in that Abyss so that she can find her mom who is there in Abyss. In the path, she met Reg, a robot who becomes a friend with her. So is she able to get her mom? Well, for that we have to watch this series.

Reg and Riko

The cast of Made in Abyss season 2

If we will get the second season, then the cast would remain the same. We will hear Miyu Tomita (Japanese) and Brittany Lauda (English) as Riko. We will watch Reg in the voice of Mariya Ise (Japanese), and Cuci Christain (English), Nanachi in the voice of Shiori Izawa (Japanese) and Brittney Karbowski(English), Mitty in the voice of Eri Kitamura(Japanese )and Monika Rial(Japanese), Director as Yoko Somi(Japanese) and Julie Oliver Touchstone (English), Habolg will have the voice of Tetsu Inada (Japanese) and John Swasey(English).

The fans are expecting the season two at its best as season one gained a lot of popularity.