made-in-abyss-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more!-latest-updates!

Made in Abyss is a television anime adaptation that made a debut in the year December 2016. After successful completion of season one with 13 episodes, the series of anime is coming back. The series is based on a manga series of the same name, written by Akihito Tsukushi.

The series has been quite popular and successful, both critically and commercially. It has amazing 8+ ratings on IMDb. It was renewed for the second season in 2019. Most viewers describe and review Made in Abyss to a series that hooks the audiences right away and that it takes time to comprehend the series fully.

The release date of Season 2 of Made in Abyss

Although it has been renewed for the second season officially, there no trailer or a teaser so far. Or even new updates or news. Fans have been waiting since the end of season 1 to some updates, but so far, unfortunately, we don’t have any production updates.

Fans, however, are speculating that it might be delayed due to the release of a new movie of the same name Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul.

The cast of Made in Abyss Season 2

Riko

Reg voiced by Mariya Ise

Nanachi voiced by Shiori Izawa

Mitty voiced by Eri Kitamura

Belchero Orphanage

Jiro voiced by Taishi Murata Daniel Rojo

Nat voiced by Mutsumi Tamura

Shiggy voiced by Manami Numakura

Voiced by Manami Hanawa

The plot of Made in Abyss Season 2

The story of the series follows orphaned little girl, who befriends a robot named reg. They both travel through a hole called Abyss, deep into the earth. The giant hole, Abyss, hs a lot of artifacts and other things and is a hunting spot for certain people. Returning from the Abyss can be dangerous, and the danger increases with the depth of the Abyss.