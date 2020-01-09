madame-tussauds-removes-harry-and-meghan-from-royal-family-display

Harry and Meghan have been dumped from the royal family display at London’s Madame Tussauds with ‘immediate effect’.

The waxwork museum wasted no time in booting the couple off its most popular exhibition following their bombshell announcement that they would be taking a ‘step back’ from Royal duties.

Steve Davies, General Manager at the capital city’s branch said: ‘Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.’

Images of the display today now shows an empty space next to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip where the couple once stood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not quit the royal family entirely but say they want to become financially independent of it.

After releasing a statement on Instagram they launched a website detailing their ‘new working model’, which will see them split time between the UK and Canada while continuing to support the monarchy.

Having previously stood alongside The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Kate and William, the waxwork models of Harry and Meghan will be separated from the family to mirror their ‘progressive new role within the Royal institution’.

Madame Tussauds has not said where the couple have been relocated but said they will remain an important feature of the world-famous attraction.

Mr Davies said: ‘As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them.’

Some on social media branded the speed at which the couple were removed ‘brutal’.

The couple’s announcement has stunned and divided fans and critics around the world.

Some support the couple’s decision to raise their son Archie out of the spotlight and say Meghan has been the victim of ‘rampant racism’ in British media.

Others say the couple are ‘turning their back’ on the monarchy after years of financially benefiting from it.