macy’s-to-close-125-stores-in-next-three-years

Department store chain Macy’s will reportedly close 125 stores and lay off 2,000 corporate workers over the next three years.

The move, reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes one month after the company said it would close 29 stores despite reporting strong store sales during the holiday shopping season.

Macy’s will also close its Cincinnati headquarters and keep its main base in New York City, the Journal reported. The company didn’t release a list of stores that will close.

The company plans to release other details of its three-year plan during its annual meeting with investors Wednesday.