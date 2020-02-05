macy’s-to-close-125-stores-in-next-three-years

Macy’s to close 125 stores in next three years

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Department store chain Macy’s will reportedly close 125 stores and lay off 2,000 corporate workers over the next three years. 

The move, reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes one month after the company said it would close 29 stores despite reporting strong store sales during the holiday shopping season. 
Macy’s will also close its Cincinnati headquarters and keep its main base in New York City, the Journal reported. The company didn’t release a list of stores that will close. 

The company plans to release other details of its three-year plan during its annual meeting with investors Wednesday.

Related Posts

missouri-governor-taps-campaign-donor-for-flight-to-super-bowl

Missouri governor taps campaign donor for flight to Super Bowl

syed
british-flag-removed-from-outside-european-parliament-in-brussels-hours-before-brexit

British flag removed from outside European Parliament in Brussels hours before Brexit

John koli
westjet-flight-from-toronto-to-jamaica-turns-back-following-coronavirus-hoax,-man-charged

WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica turns back following coronavirus hoax, man charged

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *