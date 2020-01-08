mackerel,-saffron,-fennel and-cauliflower-pie-recipe

Fish pies aren’t usually made with oily fish such as mackerel, but it works well here with other punchy ingredients. I like the lightly smoked mackerel that is still raw – available from some supermarkets – rather than the sort that’s used for pâtés, but ordinary unsmoked is good too.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 55 minutes

SERVES

Four to six

INGREDIENTS

4 fillets of mackerel

2 bulbs of fennel

60g butter

1 cauliflower

1 tsp fennel seeds

3 spring onions, sliced

2g saffron (a large pinch)

2 level tbsp flour

260ml whole/semi-skimmed milk

100ml double cream

2 tbsp white wine

1 x 400g tin of tomatoes

1 small egg, beaten

300g puff pastry

Flour, for dusting

METHOD