mackerel,-saffron,-fennel and-cauliflower-pie-recipe

Fish pies aren’t usually made with oily fish such as mackerel, but it works well here with other punchy ingredients. I like the lightly smoked mackerel that is still raw – available from some supermarkets – rather than the sort that’s used for pâtés, but ordinary unsmoked is good too.
Prep time: 25 minutes, plus cooling time | Cooking time: 55 minutes
SERVES
Four to six
INGREDIENTS
- 4 fillets of mackerel
- 2 bulbs of fennel
- 60g butter
- 1 cauliflower
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 2g saffron (a large pinch)
- 2 level tbsp flour
- 260ml whole/semi-skimmed milk
- 100ml double cream
- 2 tbsp white wine
- 1 x 400g tin of tomatoes
- 1 small egg, beaten
- 300g puff pastry
- Flour, for dusting
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 220C/200C fan/Gas 7.
- Cut the mackerel into 3cm chunks. Heat a pan of well-salted water and slip the mackerel in. Cook gently for five minutes until just done. Drain. Keep the mackerel to one side.
- Cut the fennel bulbs into eighths through the base. Heat half the butter in a large frying pan and cook the fennel until golden on both sides. Set aside.
- Cut the cauliflower into florets and slice the stem. Cook in the frying pan until patched with gold. Stir in the fennel seeds and spring onions and cook for another couple of minutes.
- Bash the saffron to a powder in a pestle and mortar and stir in two tablespoons of warm water.
- Heat the remaining 30g of butter and stir in the flour. Cook for two minutes, until it smells biscuity, then stir in the milk, cream and wine. Simmer, whisking, to make a smooth sauce. Stir in the saffron and water. Leave to cool to room temperature.
- Mix the vegetables and mackerel in the saffron sauce. Drain and roughly chop the tomatoes and add to the mixture. Pile into a one-litre pie dish, and brush the rim with egg.
- Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to the thickness of a pound coin and cut thin strips to cover the edge of the dish. Use the rest to cover the pie, trimming the edges and sealing them. Use any trimmings to decorate and cut a hole in the middle to let the steam out. Brush with beaten egg.
- Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and puffed.