machine-gun-kelly-spotted-kissing-youtuber-girlfriend-sommer-ray-amid-coronavirus-scare

The rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, who famously feuded with Eminem in the summer of 2018, has got a new girlfriend. Just Jared picked up a photo recently of The Dirt alum hanging around the YouTuber Sommer Ray when they were out shopping together on the 16th of March, in Los Angeles.

In spite of the coronavirus outbreak, MGK and Sommer were walking close together and holding hands while shopping for Dr. Marten Shoes. As most know, the couple first sparked dating rumors just a couple of weeks ago when Somer was seen at his concert.

Fans of the rapper know that he recently moved toward the film industry after the panned release of his EP, Binge, following his feud with Eminem. The EP didn’t sell well and was critically panned by fans, critics, and also detractors who clearly sided with Eminem in their feud.

While MGK’s career continues strong, especially in relation to the movie business, he has found himself in trouble a few times over the last few years, including when his close friends beat up G-Rod back in 2018.

TMZ reported earlier this year that several of the rapper/actor’s friends, including John Cappelletty and Brandon Allen, were indicted by a grand jury. The DA of Fulton County confirmed that both men were charged with aggravated battery for the assault on Gabriel Rodriguez.

Todd Malm revealed on the 15th of February that if the men involved are convicted, they could be slapped with around 20 years behind bars. At the time, G-Rod didn’t want to just press charges. Mr. Rodriguez wanted to file a lawsuit against Machine Gun Kelly, stating that he was the one to order the men to attack him.

As it was previously reported, G-Rod approached MGK in a bar with a cell phone in hand and called him a “p*ssy” while filming the entire reaction. G-Rod was subsequently smacked down by the actor’s friends in the lobby of a Hampton Inn.

Regardless of his troubles, MGK has continued to mingle with celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale, Demi Lovato, and Pete Davidson.



Post Views:

1





