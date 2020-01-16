machine-gun-kelly-reveals-title-for-upcoming-“pop-punk-album”

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the title for his upcoming new album, which is due to arrive at some point this year.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – said that he’d be releasing a rock album in 2020 last month, going on to preview the project with ‘Why Are You Here’.

Appearing on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station, MGK was asked to confirm the record’s title by host Zane Lowe.

In response, the artist said: “Tickets To My Downfall”.

He later uploaded the brief clip to his official Instagram account, along with the caption: “the untitled pop punk album has a name”. You can see that post below.

MGK previously clarified his change of musical direction, tweeting that he’d moved away from the “rock” sound since first mentioning the genre. “I’d like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020,” he explained to his followers.

The musical switch-up was first hinted at over the summer, when Machine Gun Kelly tweeted: “Ten years later, people still don’t understand this one simple fact: you can’t box me into one genre.”

MGK has plenty of rock credentials to his name. He played Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix biopic The Dirt and in June made ‘I Think I’m Okay’ with Travis Barker of Blink-182. He teamed up again with Barker recently for a version of Blink classic ‘What’s My Age Again’.