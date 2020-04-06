“machine-gun-kelly”-and-“noah-cyrus”-is-the-new-couple-of-town-or-its-just-a-rumor???

The Grammy’s after-party might have introduced us to a new couple. It seems as if Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly might just be in a relationship.The famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly whose popularity seems to have skyrocketed after his infamous feud with Eminem and even though most people tend to agree that he might have lost the diss track battle has become more famous and well known for sure.Noah Cyrus, who is the sister of Miley Cyrus and has made quite a name for herself with her singles such as ‘Make Me’ and ‘July.’The Grammy’s after-party was the first time we saw the supposed couple together in public. Noah was present at the Grammy’s to cheer on her father, the famous Billy Ray Cyrus, who was performing his number one single Old Town Road alongside Lil Nas X.Noah had turned 20 earlier that day and was wearing a gold striped jumpsuit as she posed with Colson Baker or Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a white fur jacket with shimmering black shoes.The rumored couple attended the Republic Records afterparty at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood in New York, where they also posed for more photos along with holding hands, and it definitely seems like we are going to have a new power couple in the music world.Noah was rumored to be dating famous Youtuber Tana Mongeau, but that was quickly shut down by the social media star when she clarified that they were just good friends and liked each other’s company.Hopefully, this also means that we are going to get some new music from both of them and maybe even some collaborative songs featuring these two.