macau-shutters-casinos-over-coronavirus-fears

Thousands in quarantine over coronavirus fear

Macau, the world’s largest gambling center, on Tuesday ordered casinos in the region to halt their operations for two weeks amid concerns about the deadly coronavirus spreading in China and other countries.

Announced by the Macau government on Tuesday, the suspension will temporarily shutter 41 gambling and entertainment businesses, an official said at a news conference, according to the Wall Street Journal. Among the casinos impacted by the order are the Venetian Macao, which is partly owned by Las Vegas Sands, and Wynn Macau, owned by Wynn Resorts. Theaters, bars, clubs and other entertainment venues where people gather are also hit by the order.

New: WOW. Macau to close all casinos for two weeks because of #WuhanCoronavirus? This is the world’s gambling capital – yes much bigger than Las Vegas for Americans who never heard of the place. The former Portuguese colony pretty much relies on gaming to exist. https://t.co/mBbRFwAZMu— Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) February 4, 2020

Macau, with 10 recorded cases of the coronavirus, on Monday announced it would bar entry to people who had recently visited China’s Hubei province unless they can prove they’re not infected with the coronavirus, according to Reuters.