mac-miller’s-family-confirm-posthumous-album-circles’-release-date,-after-record-was-completed-following-his-death

Mac Miller’s family have confirmed the release of his album, Circles, which was completed after the rapper’s tragic death.

Posting a photo of the late star on his Instagram account, they also shared a statement confirming the record will be released on 17 January.

They wrote: ‘Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.

‘Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them.

‘After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.





