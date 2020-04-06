Mac Gyver Season 4 Episode Recap – Episode 5 Preview

Nostalgia for the semi-recent past is everywhere on television, shows set in the ’80s and ’90s have become common. Networks want to break through the pop-culture clutter with known quantities and Mac Gyver is one such attempt. The series follows “Mac”as he uses his extraordinary talent to tackle problems and his load of scientific knowledge to save lives.In the season 3 finale we see Mac being trapped into the carefully crafted plans of the new adversary.Due to which he now has to make a tough choice whether to save the life of his friend or thousands of people.While all this is taking place he comes to know about something that could possibly harm his relationship with his father.

The season 4 of the series was very unexpected as season 3 was going to be the finale. With the fourth season that aired on 7 February the show has kept us on the edge of our seats with regard to the ongoing plot.In the beginning former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon , this bioweapon is going to be used to attack a city and finding it soon as possible has become very important. Further Acosta recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab to find flaws in its security. When Mac is travelling though the pilot on his flight has an heart attack.

Season 4 has been quite an interesting ride so far with twist and turns at every moment and the most surprising plotline. In episode we saw Mac rushing to save people in Germany.These people were victims to a building collapse and Mac does a fair job saving them. He then realizes that an undetonated bomb from World War II is hidden beneath the rubble.In the Promo for episode 5 we see that Desi goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with the shadow organization,will she suceed or not is what we will have to wait and watch.