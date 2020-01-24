maanav-kaul-replaces-irrfan-khan-in-amazon-prime-video’s-web-series-gormint

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium break records in ChinaPR Handout

Amazon Prime India seems to be ready to revive its fictional comedy original ‘Gormint’, after it being shelved for a couple of years.

While the show was announced two years ago, it went into trouble after Irrfan Khan – who was supposed to play the lead – was diagnosed with cancer. He has since been in the United States for his treatment.

Gormint was later supposed to be scrapped after All India Bakchod, the comedy collective backing the show, was dissolved following allegations of sexual harassment against one of its member.

The time for the show to go on floors seems to have finally come, but with a new star cast.

Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos announced during his India visit that seven original shows, including Gormint, will go on floors soon. The other new titles include Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits, Mumbai Diaries-26/11, The Last Hour and Sons of Soil- Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The makers of Gorminst have roped in the Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul to replace Irrfan Khan. Manav will be seen playing a narcissistic Bollywood actor who is unwittingly appointed as a temporary Union Culture Minister.

Shikha Talsania, who became popular with Veerey Di Wedding, has also come on board to play a key role in the series. Girish Kulkarni, Smita Jayakar and Shulabha Arya are also part of the project.

Initially titled Ministry, the show is described to be a political satire which is set in contemporary India’s corridors of power.