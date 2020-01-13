M.I.A. supports Julian Assange as Wikileaks founder appears in London court over US extradition

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

M.I.A. showed her support for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange today during the Wikileaks founder’s court appearance relating to his US extradition.

The rapper – known for hits like Paper Planes and xxxo – addressed other supporters outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London this morning [Monday 12 January 2020].

‘Thank you to everyone who turned out to support,’ said the 44-year-old via microphone.

‘This needs to happen more often in larger numbers because it’s one of the biggest things that’s happening in the world.’

She added: ‘To think, a case of this scale, having only access to two hours to prepare the case, is illegal in itself.

‘I think those words need to be gotten out.

‘Tomorrow I’m going to Buckingham Palace to get a medal from The Queen so it was very important for me to turn up this morning because tomorrow I’m going to be meeting The Queen and I wanted to hear what you guys wanted me to say to her.’

To this, bystanders shouted ‘free Julian Assange!’

M.I.A. was named in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours last year. She is due to receive an MBE for ‘services to music.’

The star has previously staged concerts in support of the controversial political figure.

Assange and his lawyer complained during today’s hearing that they hadn’t been given enough time to meet and plan before facing US prosecutors.

Assange’s hearing relates to his US extradition over allegations that he conspired to break into a classified Pentagon computer.

The court appearance is the latest in a years-long legal journey for Assange.

The 48-year-old was arrested in April 2019 at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he had been seeking refuge since 2012.

He was avoiding extradition to Sweden on a rape allegation that he denied.

An investigation into the allegation was dropped by Swedish prosecutors in November 2019.

On 1 May 2019, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail by a British judge, for jumping bail while in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

He is currently serving the sentence in Belmarsh prison. In November, 60 doctors signed an open letter insisting Assange’s health is so bad he could die behind bars.

Assange now faces an 18-count indictment issued by the US Department of Justice.

His charges under the Espionage Act relate to Wikileaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of confidential documents.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: M.I.A drops UK release date on World Refugee Day for acclaimed immigration documentary

MORE: M.I.A. clears up Freedun lyrics following furious ‘rape’ backlash





