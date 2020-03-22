M.I.A. Releases New Song ‘OHMNI20209’ on Patreon

M.I.A. released a new song titled “OHMNI20209” on her Patreon on the 15th anniversary of her debut album Arular.

“Free music to get you the fuck up outta bed! Here’s the beginning,” M.I.A. tweeted Sunday, announcing the song’s arrival.

Earlier this year, M.I.A. launched a two-tiered Patreon account — for $5 or $10 a month — promising “short films, clips and video diaries,” unreleased footage from her MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A documentary, livestreams, Q&As and new music, which she delivered on Sunday.

“I’m doing a Patreon, because I make so much stuff and record so many things that aren’t music and don’t fit on other platforms,” M.I.A. wrote in January. “I’m still making music, putting out the 6th album which is nearly finished, on a normal label, same as the others.”

However, “OHMNI20209,” M.I.A.’s first new music since 2017’s AIM outtake “P.O.W.A.,” was posted in front of the Patreon paywall, allowing non-patrons to check out the four-minute song. The rapper also shared the song’s lyrics on Instagram:

As M.I.A. noted earlier Sunday, today marks the 15th anniversary of Arular, which was released March 22nd, 2005.