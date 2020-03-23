M.I.A. Just Dropped Her First Song in Three Years, “OHMNI 202091”

M.I.A. is seemingly out of retirement. The political rapper just released her first single in three years, “OHMNI 202091″ via her Patreon account.

“OHMNI 202091” is four minutes of M.I.A.’s signature genre-bending blend of hip-hop-grime, and electro. She announced the new single in a Tweet yesterday, writing “free music to get you the f*ck outta bed! Here’s the beginning. New M.I.A. M.I.A W2020 4 COV19.”

After retiring from music back in 2018, M.I.A. announced plans to release an album earlier this year. “OHMNI 202091” seems to be our first taste of what’s to come. Listen to the new track here.

