lyon-vs-northampton-saints,-champions-cup:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Afternoon all, Northampton are chasing progression to the Champions Cup quarter-finals by finishing as one of the three best runners-up – but they must prevail at Lyon on Saturday to achieve this.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd has restored Tom Wood, Alex Waller and Dan Biggar to his starting XV among 10 changes as he reverts to the best possible side that will help Saints’ hope of advancing.

However, Boyd knows events in other games will also shape the quarter-final line-up.

“We can’t control what will happen elsewhere but at the end of the day we’ve got to do one better than Gloucester do at Toulouse,” he said.

“It might be that a bonus point will get us there, it might be that four points does it or even five points might not get us there.

“What we can control is our outcome and performance, and we go there with the best team for what we think is the right way to play against Lyon at home.”

Lyon are third in Pool One and cannot qualify for the quarter-finals.

Lyon: Arnold; Mignot, Tuisova, Ngatai (c), Nakaitaci; Wisniewski, Hidalgo-Clyne; Chiocci, Alkhazashvili, Kodela, Bruni, Roodt, Cretin, Sobela, Gill.

Replacements: Maurouard, Devisme, Yameogo, Oosthuizen, Lambey, Pelissie, Dumortier, Buttin.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Dingwall, Symons, Sleightholme; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (c), Haywood, Franks, Moon, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Taylor, Hutchinson, Mallinder.

Ben Coles will be here from 12.50 to bring you the latest.