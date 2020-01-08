lyon-president-insists-moussa-dembele-wants-to-stay-amid-chelsea-transfer-speculation

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has ruled out a move for Moussa Dembele this January and insists the striker wants to fight for trophies at his current club.

Chelsea have identified Dembele, 23, as one of their top targets as Frank Lampard looks to bring in attacking reinforcements to ease the pressure on young forward Tammy Abraham, 22.

Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and his former team-mate, Didier Drogba, but the Blues reportedly had an initial bid of £34million rejected by Lyon for the Frenchman.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the former Fulham and Celtic star in recent weeks.

However, Lyon released an official statement last week confirming that Dembele was not for sale, and their president, Aulas, reiterated the club’s stance on Wednesday afternoon.

‘We are not in a dramatic situation. It is difficult in terms of the content of our football but we are still in all the competitions,’ Aulas said.

‘We are going to try to strengthen. Our first reaction is to look to the youngsters in the academy who are playing and showing more. The second is to sign players. The board has decided to do it but not at any price and not at all costs. We will only do deals that correspond with what our sporting director, board members and manager want.

Moussa Dembele will not leave because he wants to stay to win something with Lyon.

‘There have been offers for him and for other players but none of those that we want to keep will leave in January.’

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Chelsea to persist with a move for Dembele, a player he feels would be a ‘magnificent signing’ for his former club.

‘Chelsea need to make new signings because you have to keep the rhythm going and just to get some kind of new blood coming through the door,’ the ex-Chelsea striker told The Daily Mail.

‘It is always good when you make a signing. It gives everybody new energy, you know? Obviously Tammy Abraham is doing really well but he is the only one really who is doing really well. [Michy] Batshuayi is not making a difference. [Olivier] Giroud, I think, he does not really fit in with their plans.

‘They need to get a striker in. Moussa Dembele would be a magnificent signing for Chelsea.

‘I know Moussa quite well. I faced him when I was QPR manager, he played ever so well and killed my defence. He has developed himself extremely well. He went to Celtic and played at a big club where the atmosphere and the pressure is there of winning. You have to win every match.

‘Having already tasted that and gone through that pressure, and if Chelsea buy him, he is familiar with that. When you are at Chelsea, you have to be able to handle the pressure of winning things and he has shown at Celtic he can do that.

‘More importantly, he is a killer. He is a goalscorer. He lives for goals. He scores goals in different ways, with his head, with his feet, left and right. He is quick, he is strong, he can still improve, he is still very young.

‘Frank will improve him with Jody Morris, in his combination play, that can be better and improved. But what you can’t teach a player is being somewhere at the right time, and he has that a lot.

‘Tammy has that as well, but at a big club you have to have a couple of strikers who are really good. You need competition.’

MORE: Chelsea submit bid to sign Metz striker Habib Diallo





