lyon-own-goal:-fernando-marcal-scores-comical-goal-after-draxler-one-two-with-opponent

Fernando Marcal scored a comical own goal to help Paris Saint-Germain clinch a 4-2 victory over Lyon and extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Angel Di Maria had put the French champions in front at the Parc des Princes after finishing from a tight angle before French star Kylian Mbappe doubled the advantage.

But just two minutes into the second half, disaster struck for Lyon after a horrendous own goal from the Brazilian defender.

Julian Draxler ran down the left flank and cut back the cross looking for Mbappe, only to see Thiago Mendes’ attempted clearance land back at his own feet.

Draxler again tried to find Di Maria waiting on the edge of the box but his pass went into the feet of the stumbling Marcal, who slammed the ball home into his own net before burying his head into the grass.

Lyon staged a second-half fightback with goals from Martin Terrier and Chelsea target Moussa Dembele to make it 3-2 before Edinson Cavani’s 199th PSG goal sealed the victory.

The win takes Thomas Tuchel’s side 12 points clear of Marseille in second place and they look on course to seal the title for a third straight season.

Watch the comedy of errors above…