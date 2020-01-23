lush-launches-all-the-wild-things-koala-soap-to-raise-money-for-wildlife-in-australia

Stop right there. Before you go ahead and buy your usual hand soap or shower gel, consider the koala.

Handily enough, Lush is launching a new product that’ll satisfy your need for nice-smelling toiletries while also helping out the animals affected by the Australian bushfires.

The All The Wild Things soap is in the shape of a cute little koala and has the formula of the brand’s best-selling Outback Mate soap, made with eucalyptus oils and lemongrass – ingredients that are ideal to put a pep in your step as you have your morning shower.

Each soap is £5, with all the proceeds forming the Bush Animal Fund. That fund is open to grassroots organisations supporting wildlife welfare and habitat restoration, who can apply for grants.

So you’ll be doing some good alongside enjoying a cute koala-themed soap.

Lush Ethical Director Hilary Jones said: ‘Across our business there has been a call from customers and staff for some way to help.

‘We can only imagine the horror faced out in the bush by those who are going out searching for animal survivors amongst the estimated billion creatures killed so far in the fires.

‘In recognition of the overwhelming task faced by this informal “animal’s emergency service” we will be immediately launching a limited edition soap, All The Wild Things, with the proceeds going to animal rescue groups providing first aid, rehabilitation and habitat restoration.’

The soap will roll out in stores and online from tomorrow, 24 January 2020.

