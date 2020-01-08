lunar-eclipse-2020:-when-and-where-to-watch-chandra-grahan

2020 Lunar Eclipse: Chandra Grahan 2020 can be see from 10: 37 pm on January 10.

New Delhi:

After the “ring of fire” solar eclipse last month, many parts of the world will witness another celestial event – the penumbral lunar eclipse, also called the “Wolf Moon Eclipse” and Chandra Grahan in Hindi. In a lunar eclipse, the Earth moves between the sun and the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipse – total, partial and penumbral. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon drifts into Earth’s outer shadow called the Penumbra. So the Moon becomes completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth without touching the umbra. Unlike other eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is a very subtle celestial event and can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2020, Chandra Grahan 2020 on January 10: All FAQs Answered:

What can I expect to see in penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020?

On January 10 night, at maximum eclipse, 90 per cent of the Moon will be partially shaded by the Earth. This will cause a slight shadow across the Moon’s disc.

When to watch Lunar Eclipse India Time?

You can enjoy the penumbral lunar eclipse from 10: 37 pm on January 10 to 2: 42 am on January 11. The eclipse will last 4 hours and 5 minutes in total.

Where will the Lunar Eclipse be visible on January 10?

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in following places:

Europe

Asia

Australia

Africa

Much of North America

East in South America

Pacific

Atlantic

Indian Ocean

Arctic

Where to watch Lunar Eclipse online livestream?

You can enjoy Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan on YouTube channel CosmoSapiens. You can watch the celestial event LIVE at 10: 37 pm Indian Time on January 10. The maximum eclipse will be at 12: 40 am on January 11. The penumbral eclipse will end at 2: 42 am.

Here’s where you can watch the Live Stream of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:



How to watch penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10?

If clouds remain clear, the lunar eclipse can be seen from all parts of the country with naked eyes. No special equipment would be needed to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse.

When Will Next Lunar Eclipse Take Place?

After January 10, the next three penumbral lunar eclipses of the year will take place on June 5, July 5 and November 30.