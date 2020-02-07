Lumineers’ grim ‘III’ album makes for an edifying, fun live show at Enterprise Center

Byron Isaacs of the Lumineers performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wesley Schultz (left) and Lauren Jacobson of the Lumineers perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jeremiah Fraites of the Lumineers performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Lauren Jacobson (right) and Byron Isaacs of the Lumineers perform at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Lauren Jacobson of the Lumineers performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff