lulu-green-will-bring-plant-based-middle-eastern-food-to-southie

Zucchini noodles. Tofu shakshuka. CBD coffee.

Welcome to Southie in 2020.

On Jan. 30, plant-based eatery LuLu Green will open at 246 W. Broadway, taking over a former salad shop called Shredded.

Noodle salad at LuLu Green. —LuLu Green

Owned by sisters Mary and Nada Lattouf, as well as executive chef Brian Corbley, LuLu Green aims to focus on Middle Eastern-inspired dishes with a dedication to organic, plant-based ingredients. Corbley, who spent time at both the Whole Foods Market North Atlantic Prepared Foods Kitchen and the Julien Restaurant at Le Meridien Hotel, has developed a menu that includes housemade sesame kaak bagels; coconut yogurt parfait; shakshuka with tofu, avocado, fingerling potatoes, and pistachios; and cornmeal waffles with strawberries, halva caramel, and black sesame. For lunch and dinner, customers will find the likes of barbecued cauliflower sandwiches and zucchini noodles with kale pesto, along with za’atar oven fries, quinoa almond tabouli, and roasted beet salad.

Andrew Platt, co-founder of The Biscuit in Somerville, developed LuLu Green’s baked goods menu, which will feature Turkish coffee cardamom-cherry muffins, cornmeal pistachio cookies, spiced carrot cupcakes, and savory olive jalapeño scones.

It wouldn’t be a plant-based joint without smoothies and cold-pressed juices, and LuLu Green will have those in spades. The colorful Mood Ring juice uses lemon, lemon balm, lavender, butterfly-pea flower, and maple syrup, while the Over Achiever smoothie uses a blend of orange juice, almond milk, kale, spinach, strawberry, mango, banana, and rhodiola. CBD can be added to any smoothie, because, well, it’s 2020, and CBD is everywhere. Organic coffee will also be available on the drink menu, with Barismo serving as LuLu Green’s local roaster.

Muffins and coffee at LuLu Green. —LuLu Green

“Don’t let all of this healthy talk throw you off,” Mary said in a press release. “Our food is for vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores alike — made by people who love to eat, for people who love to eat.”

Within the 25-seat space, LuLu Green’s sustainable efforts will extend to its utensils, packaging, and design. Food will be served with either real plates and silverware or in sustainable takeout containers, and many of the restaurant’s furniture will use green and renewable materials.

LuLu Green will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch, and is scheduled to debut on Thursday, Jan. 30.

LuLu Green; 246 W. Broadway, Boston; Mondays–Fridays from 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.–8 p.m.; lulugreen.com.