luke-perry-and-disney-star-cameron-boyce-honoured-in-screen-actors-guild-awards-in-memoriam-tribute

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were honoured at the Screen Actors Guild Awards during the In Memoriam tribute which remembers entertainment industry artists we have lost over the last year.

At the ceremony on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the tribute was introduced by This Is Us star Sterling K Brown, who said: ‘As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work well beyond our time on this Earth.

‘Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire us for generations to come.’

Other honorees in the segment included John Witherspoon, Rip Torn, Doris Day and Will and Grace star Shelley Morrison.

Perry, 52, died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke.

The actor was also remembered in the opening episode of season four of Riverdale last year, in which he played Fred Andrews.

Fred was killed off in a hit and run in the October episode when he stopped to help a motorist at the side of the road.

The stranger he had helped on the road was played by Perry’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called the tribute scenes ‘beautiful’.

‘I think it’s very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, the honour Luke and honour Fred…’ he said last year.

Boyce, who appeared in Disney show Descendants, was just 20-years-old when he died in his sleep as a result of an ‘ongoing medical condition’.

He was cremated in July and his ashes given to his father.

The actor found fame as Luke Ross in Disney’s Jessie, before he became a household name to many in Descendants as Carlos – the son of legendary villain Cruella de Vil.

He then starred in comedy Grown Ups where he played son of Adam Sandler’s character Leonard Feder, Keithie – he went on to star in the sequel, Grown Ups 2.

Cameron had a string of projects in the works at the time of his passing, including the third Descendants TV movie, Runt and pilot Mrs Fletcher.





