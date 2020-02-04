Luka Milivojevic: Waiting for referees to use pitchside monitors is 'boring' for players

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic says waiting for referees to consult pitchside monitors is “boring” for those on the pitch.

Premier League officials had long been warned off using the monitors by the PGMOL, who preferred VAR decisions to be entrusted to those at Stockley Park.

Milivojevic suffered personally the first time an English official consulted the monitor this season – Michael Oliver using the FA Cup’s slightly different guidelines to make a point. Oliver reviewed a clash between Milivojevic and Tom Huddlestone at Selhurst Park and showed the Serbian a straight red.

Premier League referees have now been told they can consult the monitor when it comes to red card decisions, and it worked in Palace’s favour against Sheffield United on Saturday when Joel Ward was shown a straight red before – after review – Andy Madley downgraded the card to yellow.

However, Milivojevic still isn’t convinced.

“For me when I am on the pitch it is boring to wait that much for a decision to be honest,” said the Palace captain.

“For me on the pitch it didn’t look like a red card. I went to the referee to ask why he decided and he said for him that it looked very terrible, with speed as well. We have VAR, they can change the decision, he went to the screen to see it and they decide it wasn’t.”

The defeat to Sheffield United was Milivojevic’s first back from suspension, with the 28-year-old adding some composure to the base of Palace’s midfield. Something he has called for in order for the Eagles to make the most of the control they often waste in games.

He said: “I think when we conceded we stopped to control like we did from the beginning, we need to keep that calmness in the game and not straight away put all the bodies up front because there was 30 minutes left.”