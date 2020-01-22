luigi-di-maio-steps-down-as-head-of-five-star-movement-party-ahead-of-bellwether-regional-election

Italy’s foreign minister resigned as head of the Five Star Movement on Wednesday, just days before crucial regional elections.

Buffeted by a string of defections by MPs and a run of dismal electoral performances, Luigi di Maio announced he was stepping down as head of the party, which governs in coalition with the centre-Left Democratic Party.

“The time has come to reorganise. Today, an era comes to an end. I have completed my task,” he told a party conference in Rome.

He will remain as foreign minister, a post he has held since September.

Under his leadership, the party’s popularity has halved since it won 33 per cent of the vote in national elections in 2018.

Having long promised never to do a deal with other parties, Five Star entered into an awkward coalition first with the hard-Right League and then, when that collapsed last summer, with the Democratic Party.