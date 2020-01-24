lucy-fallon-“forever-in-debt”-to-her-coronation-street-family

Lucy Fallon will “forever be in debt” to her on-screen Coronation Street family.

The cobbles star has finished filming on the ITV soap ahead of her character Bethany Platt’s departure from Weatherfield, and she is “grateful for every single second” of her time on the show, which she joined in 2015.

Lucy joined the show as Bethany Platt in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers beg Daniel Osbourne to shave his beard

In an emotional Instagram post, she said: “I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap… on what has been the most incredible five years of my life.

The Platt family really are a second family to me.

“It’s so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

“I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend. But here we are… and I’m grateful for every single second of it.

“It’s such a cliche, but the Platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them. They have taught me everything I know… who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATTS???? (sic)”

Read More: Coronation reveals plans for its 10,000th episode

Lucy also thanked the Corrie viewers for their “endless support”, and hinted she will be back on the cobbles at some point.

She added: “To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life. And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years. And to you Bethany… oh what fun we’ve had.

“But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later (sic)”

Read More: Coronation Street fans wonder if scriptwriters have forgotten about Simon Barlow

It comes just days after Lucy sang Ironic at her Coronation Street leaving party.

Co-star and on-screen uncle Jack P. Shepherd, who plays David Platt, posted a picture from her leaving do to his Instagram page.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.