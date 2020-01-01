Lucifer’s Tom Ellis makes surprise appearance in Miranda Special – and it’s such fun

Lucifer star Tom Ellis made a surprise appearance in Miranda Hart’s New Year Special – and it was such fun.

It has been ten whole years since a certain someone first galloped onto our screens with the award-winning sitcom Miranda, and to mark this milestone, Miranda held a such fun celebration at the London Palladium.

Titled Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, the special entertainment show featured a host of treats and surprises as Miranda, Sarah Hadland, Patricia Hodge, and Sally Phillips looked back over a decade of such fun, friendship, romance and all that made millions of fans connect with the sitcom but someone was missing.

But…it couldn’t be a celebration of all things Miranda without her beloved Gary, so actor Tom Ellis made the trip across the pond to surprise Miranda and the fans at the Palladium.

Tom and Miranda told stories about working together on the sitcom and Tom revealed Miranda gave him a pair of cufflinks with the initials CCS – clammy co-stars which he revealed he wore on his wedding day.

Towards the end of the show, the cast acted out a special Miranda and Gary honeymoon sketch reuniting all the cast and included a special appearance from Nigel Havers.

Miranda Hart will be celebrating 10 years of her self-titled sitcom with a special one-off spectacle which promises to be one of the highlights of the holidays, but all we really want to know is: will Hollywood A-lister Tom Ellis return to his roots after becoming one of the biggest TV stars on the planet?

Marking the actual 10 year anniversary of Miranda back in November, Ellis previously shared a throwback with Hart on Instagram and his 5.4 million followers wept.

’10 years ago today the first episode of #Miranda aired on @bbctwo,’ he wrote. ‘It will always be a precious time in my career.’

He continued: ‘My affection for the people involved knows no bounds. Especially my dear friend and genius @realmirandahart #10yearsofsuchfun.’

Surely another series has to happen now…Miranda?





