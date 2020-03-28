lucifer-turns-one:-what-made-the-mohanlal-prithviraj-sukumaran-movie-special?

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 22: 54 [IST]

Lucifer, the largest hit of the Malayalam film industry has completed twelve months of its release today (March 28, 2019). The movie, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, marked the directorial debut of the young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer emerged because the all-time highest-grossing film of Malayalam cinema and broke all of the pre-existing box office collection records of the. Here we present the 5 major factors that made the Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project super special. Take a glance…